Keyshawn Hall hoping to commit by end of year

Keyshawn Hall came on to the scene as a freshman when a highlight video of him went viral, labeling him as “Big Guard,” The Cleveland native has since transferred to Atlanta (Ga.) The Skills Factory for his senior season. This summer, playing with the Mid Ohio Pumas travel ball program, the college coaches started to take notice of the 2022 prospect. “Right now, I have offers from Illinois, Texas A&M, South Carolina; I just picked up Mississippi State, Wichita State too,” Hall said. “I have pretty heavy interest from Missouri, Georgetown and a couple of other schools too. I would say Wichita State and Texas A&M are the schools probably recruiting me the hardest right now. Them and Illinois.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Texas A&M: “They tell me they like how versatile I am. They want to play me at multiple positions, create for people. They know I can score outside, inside, so use me for mismatches.” Wichita State: “They want me to come in as a freshman, play a lot of minutes, and be a mismatch nightmare. They like that I can do more stuff than just score; they want me to create too.” Illinois: “They are telling me they don’t have anyone like me in their program. They tell me they like they can play me at multiple positions on their team, help the team out wherever the matchup is that night.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am going to start setting up my visits soon, probably this month, and then maybe look to commit by December,” Hall said. “I want to go to a program that has a family atmosphere and invests in getting me better. I want to play for a coach that will not limit my game and get me ready for the next level.”



