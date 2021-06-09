Keyonte George talks Texas visit, looks ahead to more trips

LAS VEGAS -- Five-star guard Keyonte George is one of the most in-demand prospects in the 2022 class, and the Texas-based star’s official visit schedule reflects it. Things are about to get busy for George, who recently tripped to Texas and will soon follow that up with visits to Baylor, Kentucky, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Below, George talks about his five finalists and what he’s looking to see on his upcoming run of officials





ON HIS JUNE 14 BAYLOR VISIT

“I’m looking to see what the culture is like. I want to see how they act around each other and how they love on each other. Because, like at Texas, they’re all together and they do everything together. The coaches are so involved with the players there, so I want to see how Scott Drew does it. I just wanna see how him and his staff treat me.”





ON OTHER VISITS

“I have Oklahoma State right after Baylor. Then I have Kentucky at the end of the month. I’ll probably go to Kansas in September for their midnight madness event. I’m looking forward to that.”





ON KANSAS

“Bill Self is a great coach. I’ve known him for years. He builds great relationships. I’m not worried about the basketball stuff, really. I want to see how the team and coaches interact. I heard that midnight madness event is crazy, though.”





ON KENTUCKY

“They keep talking to me and telling me all kinds of different stuff -- bad stuff and good stuff. We had a little zoom after I dropped my top five, and that went well. We’re just communicating more and more. I’m talking to Coach [Calipari] more and more now, and I already have a great relationship with Coach Jai [Lucas].”





ON THE POSSIBILITY OF TURNING PRO

“Right now I’m only focused on college. With the name, image and likeness thing that comes into play for me with college. The ultimate goal is pro, of course, but right now my main focus in college.”





ON TEXAS

“I just took my official there and the relationship is great. I have a great relationship with Coach [Chris] Beard and coach [Jerrance] Howard and those guys.”





ON THE MAIN TAKEAWAY FROM HIS TEXAS VISIT

“Just how they love on each other, man. Those guys do everything together. What really stuck out was that sometimes they have no-phones rule, so they communicate better. Coach Beard’s main objective is to win. He gets the team together off the court and they bond.”



