Basketball Recruiting - Kenyon Giles continues to add offers

Kenyon Giles averaged 20 points and almost three steals per game during his sophomore season. The 5-foot-10 guard had high hopes for his junior year, coming off being named first team all region and district leading his team to an 18-6 record.

“I am a high tempo guard who brings energy on both ends of the floor. I am able to score the ball any way you want me to and can find a way to get my teammates open. I have heard a lot of people say I play like Chris Clemons; Carson Edwards some, too. Personally, I am trying to get more like a Steve Nash, someone who is still a high tempo guard who can score it and shoot it, but someone who gets their teammates involved a lot too.”

Despite his Oscar Smith High School’s season getting canceled, Giles had already done enough to receive early recognition from college programs, and even some offers.

“I have offers from Jackson State, Norfolk State, Southern Utah, and Virginia State.” Giles said, “I am talking heavily with Navy, Radford, New Orleans, Murray State who haven’t offered. Honestly, I got a lot of schools hitting me up, they just want to see me live.”

It is not easy to be quarantined for extended periods of time, but Giles did not let that get him down. He continued to work on his game and took an honest approach to the time.

“I have really spent a lot of time evaluating my own game throughout the quarantine. My shot has always been good, a weapon, so keeping that sharp. But also working on my handle both in creating for my teammates and in getting myself open for shots. Quarantine has really been spent fine tuning what I already do well.”

Giles plans on playing with Team Loaded Va on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer.