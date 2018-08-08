Kentucky strikes again, five-star wing Kahlil Whitney makes the call
Who does it like John Calipari does? The answer is not many as the Kentucky head coach continues to prove his recruiting domination.
The Wildcats lost No. 46 D.J. Jeffries to decommitment and responded just a few days later by adding No. 47 Dontaie Allen an in state wing. Now, they've added five-star wing Kahlil Whitney to the mix.
Currently ranked No. 23 nationally, the New Jersey wing is coming off one of the most dominant summers of any player in the class of 2019. Kentucky got involved with the high flyer during July, got him on campus immediately in August and after a visit to Lexington, he's done.
Clearly, Calipari's approach worked on Whitney.
@KahlilWhitney makes his college decision to @KentuckyMBB ! Full Video : https://t.co/RqqWY809Kq #BBN #MyMommaTheReason❤️ #TeamKwhit pic.twitter.com/OaYC09CrV0— Prestige 🎥 (@PrestigeKyy) August 8, 2018
"Coach Calipari has his way," Whitney told Rivals.com during July. "He doesn't promise much, says you will have to work hard and he's had a ton of players."
While Whitney has always impressed with his athleticism, it's the rapid gains he has made in other parts of his game that have allowed him to stand out. He's much improved as a jump shooter, has become more confident with his ball handling and perhaps most importantly he's learned to play with a consistent motor while being more of a vocal leader on the floor.
The third member of Kentucky's class, Whitney joins the previously mentioned Dontaie Allen and five-star combo guard Tyrese Maxey to make up what currently ranks as the No. 2 class in 2019.