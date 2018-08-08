Who does it like John Calipari does? The answer is not many as the Kentucky head coach continues to prove his recruiting domination. The Wildcats lost No. 46 D.J. Jeffries to decommitment and responded just a few days later by adding No. 47 Dontaie Allen an in state wing. Now, they've added five-star wing Kahlil Whitney to the mix.



Currently ranked No. 23 nationally, the New Jersey wing is coming off one of the most dominant summers of any player in the class of 2019. Kentucky got involved with the high flyer during July, got him on campus immediately in August and after a visit to Lexington, he's done. Clearly, Calipari's approach worked on Whitney.