Jaemyn Brakefield

Jaemyn Brakefield earned five-star status early on in the 2020 class, and it’s not really hard for anybody watches him to play to figure out why. The 6-foot-8 forward is a terrific athlete and possesses a versatile game already. He’s an ideal fit to play the 4 in college now as teams begin to play lineups based more on skill and athleticism than size. Brakefield already has some of the top programs in the country tracking him. Kentucky has had an assistant watching him closely this weekend in Atlanta. Georgetown, UCLA and Wisconsin are a few other programs he mentions that have been recruiting him lately. Ole Miss under Kermit Davis already extended an offer. In his last game Saturday night, Baylor head coach Scott Drew sat courtside to see him play.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Brakefield tells us where Kentucky stands with him and mentions what he knows about the other schools involved with him. Kentucky: “They just keep telling me to keep working and keep getting better. They haven’t offered yet. I’ve been there a few times and it’s pretty nice.” UCLA: “The one thing I know about them is they are a winning program and I like what I’m seeing out of them.” Georgetown: “I don’t know much about them yet. Their coaches talk to me about my weaknesses and what I can work on to get better.” Ole Miss: “I got an offer from the new staff there. I haven’t been there yet and I don’t really know much about their program yet.”

RIVALS' REACTION