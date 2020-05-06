On Wednesday, John Calipari and Kentucky landed perhaps the most physically gifted transfer of the 2020 cycle when Wake Forest junior Olivier Sarr announced via his Twitter that he's headed to Lexington.

A seven-footer from France, Sarr averaged 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game as a junior while earning Third team All-ACC honors.

"I have decided to finish my career at the University of Kentucky and take on this challenge," wrote Sarr in a statement. "I want to thank everyone for their kindness and respect in coming to this decision. I will always be a fan of Wake Forest. BBN, I can't wait to get started."

Technically, NCAA rules dictate that non graduate transfers must sit a year. The hope of many transfers has been that a vote to allow one-time transfers with no penalty would go through in a few weeks, making anybody who transferred this spring immediately eligible. However, that vote may end up getting delayed and there is also a lot of talk that even if it does pass, the rule change wouldn't go in place until the 2021-22 season.

If that's the case, then Sarr may have a pretty good claim for a waiver given the manner and timing of Danny Manning's firing a few weeks ago. Also, from speaking to many college coaches, there is a thought that the NCAA is simply tired of ruling on transfer waivers (which is why they want a rule change passed) and may just elect to green light any reasonable waiver request.

