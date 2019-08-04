Just last week, Kentucky failed to boast a single commitment within the 2020 class. After celebrating the pledge of BJ Boston, the Wildcats remained hot on the trail thanks to today’s commitment from top-40 forward CamRon Fletcher.

Fletcher chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Michigan State, Missouri and North Carolina. His commitment was given during his official visit to campus. He had previously been to UK one other time, that being June 22, a trip that came in the unofficial variety and was when he first received his Kentucky offer.

A high-flying athlete from Missouri, Fletcher has all of the physical tools to develop into a highly prized NBA Draft prospect. He stands close to 6-foot-7, is graced with long arms, and boasts plenty of frontcourt versatility in defending various spots in the half-court setting.