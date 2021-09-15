Kentucky lands five-star Chris Livingston

John Calipari is riding a massive wave of recruiting momentum these days. Things on that front continued to compound on Wednesday, when the legendary coach’s Kentucky program secured the commitment of five-star forward Chris Livingston. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what the Wildcats are getting and how the news relates to the bigger picture.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Livingston comes with a broad-shouldered build and incredible strength for a wing. Few players in the country score the ball better inside, as Livingston has the motor and physical gifts to be an absolute bully under the basket. He’s capable of shooting the ball from the outside, but will look to become more consistent on that front down the road. The five-star's strength, toughness and athleticism give him some interesting defensive versatility, as he’s able to defend most positions on the floor. He’ll reach his potential as he becomes a more consistent outside shooter and continues to refine his touch around the rim when he isn’t dunking, which isn’t often at the high school level.