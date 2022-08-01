Kentucky lands 7-foot center Ugonna Kingsley

On Monday afternoon, John Calipari put the finishing touches on Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class with the last-minute addition of 2023 reclassified big man Ugonna Kingsley. Kingsley chose Kentucky over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Rivals’ Travis Graf breaks down exactly what this four-star’s late addition means for the ‘Cats..

Ugonna Kingsley (Rivals.com)

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WILDCATS

Kingsley fits the player archetype mold of a lot of the big men throughout the John Calipari era at Kentucky – a long, defensive-minded athlete that excels at rim protection and running the floor. A true 7-foot prospect with elite reach and jumping ability, he’ll have an impact as soon as Calipari wants to put him on the floor. Whether that’s this year or next year remains to be seen, but it will be very beneficial for Kingsley to go up against returning National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe on a daily basis.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR KENTUCKY