Basketball Recruiting - Kentucky kicks off 2021 with Nolan Hickman

A giant 6-foot-2 lead guard out of Seattle, Arizona , Kansas and UCLA were the long-discussed landing spots for Hickman. Needing someone that could play a variety of positions in the backcourt and that wouldn’t be afraid of the platform that Kentucky can allot, Hickman silently kept his allegiances unknown until committing on Saturday.

Kentucky lowered the anxiety levels for most in Lexington on Saturday thanks to its first pick-up in the 2021 class. Despite there being very little public knowledge of their interest in him, four-star guard Nolan Hickman committed to the Wildcats.

The 76th rated prospect in America, Hickman calls Seattle home but will spend his senior year at Wasatch Academy (Utah). The Wildcats have struck out a few times in the Pacific Northwest with its most recent misses being Jaden McDaniels and, just last week, Paolo Banchero. A travel teammate of Banchero’s, despite his lower ranking compared to others UK recruits, opportunities should be aplenty for Hickman as a freshman next season.

Boasting a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Hickman is respected for his sound facilitating abilities in the backcourt. He is a gritty defender that, thanks to his size, can check more than just one position along the perimeter. A decent shot maker to 22-feet, it is more about what he can do off the bounce where can score out of the mid-range and at the rim, but has the court presence to create for others as a true playmaking agent.

Where Kentucky goes next is anyone’s guess. However, the Wildcats have been on an offering spree. On Friday, they offered Hunter Sallis and Bryce Hopkins, two top-40 seniors that UK fans should keep a pulse on closely. Pat Baldwin and Jaden Hardy remain top targets on their board as they go about pushing for another nationally recognized class in 2021.