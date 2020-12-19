Basketball Recruiting - Kentucky, Kansas latest offers for Shaedon Sharpe

Shaedon Sharpe has been one of the hottest names in basketball recruiting circles. A stellar start to his season with Dream City Christian (AZ) where he’s shown off his elite athleticism combined with an impressive skill level has led to offers flying in from all over the country this week. Earlier this week, it was Kansas jumping in with an offer. Thursday, it was Kentucky. Before the two blue bloods, the Canadian held offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Creighton, Illinois, Oregon and Xavier. MORE: Okoro offers blueprint on evaluations



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kansas: “They offered me on Monday. They had been recruiting me for a little bit. I don’t know a lot about them yet. They said they really want me, and they feel like I could really help their team going forward.” Kentucky: “I think it’s a great program. I feel like they really develop their players and they get them to the league. I talked to the assistant coach a few weeks back and he just told me to keep a good mind set when I’m playing. They have been talking to me for a little while now and then they just offered (Thursday).”

