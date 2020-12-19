Basketball Recruiting - Kentucky, Kansas latest offers for Shaedon Sharpe

Kentucky, Kansas latest offers for Shaedon Sharpe
Shaedon Sharpe has been one of the hottest names in basketball recruiting circles. A stellar start to his season with Dream City Christian (AZ) where he’s shown off his elite athleticism combined with an impressive skill level has led to offers flying in from all over the country this week.
Earlier this week, it was Kansas jumping in with an offer. Thursday, it was Kentucky. Before the two blue bloods, the Canadian held offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Creighton, Illinois, Oregon and Xavier.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Kansas: “They offered me on Monday. They had been recruiting me for a little bit. I don’t know a lot about them yet. They said they really want me, and they feel like I could really help their team going forward.”
Kentucky: “I think it’s a great program. I feel like they really develop their players and they get them to the league. I talked to the assistant coach a few weeks back and he just told me to keep a good mind set when I’m playing. They have been talking to me for a little while now and then they just offered (Thursday).”
RIVALS REACTION
Expect offers to continue coming in for Sharpe as he’s currently averaging 25 points per game playing against top level competition this season. He’s shooting it pretty efficiently from deep, can get to the rim whenever he wants because of a quick first step, and uses his 45-inch vertical to finish when he gets there. He also possesses the ability to be a lock-down defender.
Look for Sharpe’s high-major offer list to reach double digits before long if his play stays at this level. Kansas and Kentucky will certainly be factors in any recruitment of a college prospect. Alabama and Oregon have been strong in recent years at getting top prospects out of Canada and should be taken seriously here too. There is some talk that Sharpe could end up reclassifying up into the 2021 class, which could play a role in where he ends up.