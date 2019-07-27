Boston, one of the more gifted scorers in high school basketball, chose the Wildcats over Auburn , Duke , Florida and Oregon . What he will bring to Lexington is a giant-sized guard who can arguably play all three spots on the perimeter, thanks to his advanced skill set and shot-making prowess.

Kentucky has made its first mark in the 2020 class, thanks to the commitment of BJ Boston. A five-star player from the state of Georgia, Boston gave his verbal commitment during his official visit to Lexington on Saturday.

A 6-foot-7 prospect that wields an accurate jumper to 22 feet, Boston is another tremendous win for the Wildcats on the recruiting trail. Primarily valued for his scoring abilities, he is also a more than serviceable playmaker who has no issues creating for himself and others.

This summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, he posted per-game averages of 22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also chipped in with nearly two steals per contest, and the two-way threat that should work well within John Calipari’s system.

Boston becomes the second top 10 prospect to come off of the board and the first to give his commitment to Kentucky. The Wildcats will have to replenish much of their backcourt talent next year with the likely departures of Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang and Ashton Hagans. They remain heavily invested in the recruitments of Josh Christopher and Jalen Green this summer.