Kentucky quickly recalibrated its 2019 class with the commitment of Dontaie Allen. A four-star wing and the top prospect from the state, Allen gave his verbal commitment to the Wildcats following his visit to campus on Wednesday.

Allen became a much-talked-about name during the spring, but it wasn’t until the July evaluation periods that his recruitment really took off. Louisville, Florida and Texas were among the few that offered, joining Vanderbilt, Xavier and West Virginia as the top contenders for his commitment. However, upon his visit to Lexington, followed up by an offer from the Wildcats, the pledge became that much easier for Allen.

What made the Allen commitment so swift? A native of the state, Allen is among the group that has a certain affinity for the program.

“Growing up in Kentucky, you just have to be a Kentucky fan, so I have been a fan of them my entire life,” he told Rivals.com.