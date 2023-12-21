Kentucky added commit No. 5 to its 2024 class on Thursday, when four-star win Billy Richmond made the call for the Wildcats. Richmond, who chose UK over schools such as Memphis, Miami, Texas, Alabama and LSU, gives head coach John Calipari versatility on both ends of the floor.

Below, Rivals takes a deep dive into what Kentucky is getting in its newest player as well as what it means for the bigger picture.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

Richmond comes from college basketball stock, as his father played hoops at both Memphis and Vanderbilt, but the Camden (NJ) High School senior is blazing his own trail thanks to a strong, 6-foot-6 build and well-above-average athleticism. Richmond, who hails from the same high school as current Wildcat DJ Wagner, averaged 18 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 2.4 APG in 17 EYBL games with the NJ Scholar Athletes this summer. His ability to impact box scores in multiple ways is his calling card, but it’s his suffocating defense on the perimeter that doesn't show up in the numbers. The 6-foot-6 Richmond moves incredibly well laterally and is switchable in almost every situation. He’s made strides as a playmaker this year, so his trajectory is as encouraging as his production. Richmond isn’t going to give you much from a three-point shooting standpoint, but his stroke suggests he could improve a little on that front in time.