Kentucky adds five-star Justin Edwards to impressive class

Kentucky added a third member to its 2023 class on Monday, and the latest piece to its recruiting puzzle is a big one. No. 3 overall prospect Justin Edwards announced his decision to sign with the Wildcats and gave UK fans plenty to celebrate at an otherwise slow time for college athletics.

Below, Rivals has a look at what Kentucky is getting in the Philly-based wing as well as what the news means for the bigger picture.





WHAT KENTUCKY IS GETTING

The 6-foot-6 Edwards has long had the body of an NBA prospect and has been known as a solid ball handler that thrives getting buckets in transition or taking defenders off the bouncer. The past year has seen him become a better long-range shooter, both on kick-outs and in pull-up situations. The improvement has been reflected in his ranking, as he’s shot up the Rivals150 and now sits at No. 4 nationally. He possesses the size and athleticism to be a versatile and dominant defender, even if he lacks some discipline on that end of the floor. Edwards absorbs contact well and finds his way to the free-throw line with regularity. He’ll become a more complete player when he gains the confidence to take defenders off the dribble to create offense in the half-court with increased regularity.



