Basketball Recruiting - Kendall Campbell earns SEC, ACC offers after strong outing

Shortly after the championship game, the offers started rolling in. Ole Miss offered within an hour of the last game ended. Alabama came right behind them and Georgia Tech did the same on Wednesday afternoon. Florida and Georgia have also shown heavy interest in the Class of 2022 forward who transferred from Meadowcreek High School to Milton High School.

Kendall Campbell hadn’t played yet this summer, but that didn’t stop him from having a terrific showing at the Battle For Georgia on Sunday as he took home MVP honors after helping TSF Mack win the 16-under championship against the top teams in Georgia.

Alabama: “They said they loved the way I worked and my motor and intensity. They liked that I could do more than just score. I’ve actually been there for team camp and their facilities are top-notch as well. I don’t know too much about Coach (Nate) Oats yet.”

Florida: “They contacted me after the games on Sunday and really liked what they saw. They said they would watch some more film and they would contact me. They said they’ll keep in touch.”

Georgia: “Coach (Tom) Crean and Coach (Chad) Dollar send me stuff a lot. I’ve heard Coach Crean is really energetic and loves what he does. I feel like Coach Dollar is somebody I can connect with. With Georgia being right here and being a school on the rise, I feel like ‘Ant Man’ [Anthony Edwards] paved the way for more top guys to go there. They could do something special.”

Georgia Tech: “Coach (Julian) Swartz and I have been in contact for about a year now. I went to their Power Hour workouts last summer to get a taste of D-1 practice and to show them what I could do. I think they have a great coaching staff. Coach (Josh) Pastner has a lot of passion and intensity. They are great guys overall. The academics are definitely a big draw because it’s a big deal in my family. You have to have a plan when the ball stops bouncing. The degree and the chance to get to the League from there is huge.”

Ole Miss: “That was one that meant a little more to my family because I was actually born in Mississippi. We’re down that way a lot. That was a special one. I have a special connection with Ole Miss because both my parents went there. I don’t know a ton about the coaching staff, but I do know the campus and the town and everything else.”