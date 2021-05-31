Kel'el Ware has three visits scheduled for June
Kel’el Ware continues to see his stock rise in the 2022 class, and it should only get more intense from here with college coaches able to get back on the road starting next month.
With his play this spring during travel season, offers have steadily rolled in the last few months. His offer list now includes Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Memphis, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Virginia Tech. Kentucky has also started to show interest in the 7-foot Arkansas native.
Not only will coaches be able to get back on the road next month, but prospects will be able to go out and see campuses in June as well. Ware has three visits already locked in with Arkansas on June 1, Memphis on June 5 and Texas on June 20.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “It’s nice. They made it all the way to the Elite 8 with a great team. I’m going up there for a visit soon to see everything and we’ll see how that goes.”
Baylor: “They need to just keep doing what they have been doing because they just won the whole thing. They’ve been telling me I could play a big role in their program.”
Kentucky: “I’ve talked to the coach once and he’s been texting me to check up on me. It would be great if they offer because they are one of the top schools and one of the blue bloods.”
Memphis: “It’s not too far away and I have a set there soon too. I want to see what their campus looks like too. Coach Penny [Hardaway] has been in the NBA so he would be able to teach everything I need to know to get there.”
Oregon: “It’s a good program. From what I’ve heard, it’s really nice out there. My coach and I are working on setting up a visit there.”
Texas: “The coaching staff is great. I love the energy and the vibe they give off. I’m going there for a visit in late June to see everything.”
With Arkansas, Memphis and Texas already getting visits on his calendar, it’s safe to say they each of those schools is firmly in the mix for Ware at this point. Arkansas has built a ton of momentum under Eric Musselman with the success he’s had in his two years in Fayetteville and coming off an Elite 8 run. Memphis has been able to reel in many top recruits under Penny Hardaway as they can sell his NBA background. Chris Beard’s track record at Texas Tech and the energy he’s brought to Texas has Ware intrigued by the possibility of becoming a Longhorn.
Along with those three visits, Ware is looking at scheduling visits to California, Illinois, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas Tech and USC in the upcoming months.