Kel'el Ware has three visits scheduled for June

Not only will coaches be able to get back on the road next month, but prospects will be able to go out and see campuses in June as well. Ware has three visits already locked in with Arkansas on June 1, Memphis on June 5 and Texas on June 20.

Kel’el Ware continues to see his stock rise in the 2022 class, and it should only get more intense from here with college coaches able to get back on the road starting next month.

Arkansas: “It’s nice. They made it all the way to the Elite 8 with a great team. I’m going up there for a visit soon to see everything and we’ll see how that goes.”

Baylor: “They need to just keep doing what they have been doing because they just won the whole thing. They’ve been telling me I could play a big role in their program.”

Kentucky: “I’ve talked to the coach once and he’s been texting me to check up on me. It would be great if they offer because they are one of the top schools and one of the blue bloods.”

Memphis: “It’s not too far away and I have a set there soon too. I want to see what their campus looks like too. Coach Penny [Hardaway] has been in the NBA so he would be able to teach everything I need to know to get there.”

Oregon: “It’s a good program. From what I’ve heard, it’s really nice out there. My coach and I are working on setting up a visit there.”

Texas: “The coaching staff is great. I love the energy and the vibe they give off. I’m going there for a visit in late June to see everything.”