Basketball Recruiting - Kanye Clary expecting interest to expand during AAU season

No matter the size, a point guard who can get to his spots and make plays is an incredibly valuable thing to a basketball team. Watching Kanye Clary at the CBG Elite 24 camp, people in the crowd were making Isaiah Thomas comparisons.

“I am a crafty point guard, who can set up his teammates and likes to play defense. I have really improved my shooting a lot and my body, my strength a lot this season.”

With his compact and tight handle, his footwork paired nicely with his court vision and ability to deliver pocket passes with two feet set in the paint. It is no wonder why college coaches are already looking at Clary.

“I currently have offers from Texas A&M, Old Dominion, James Madison, Norfolk State, and Hampton.” Clary Said, “Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and South Carolina are in consistent contact, but they need to see more. Mainly they are just finding out about me and want to see me more. You know with COVID, they can’t come to practices and games. Just waiting for AAU.”

While the Massanutten Military Academy point guard has some offers on the table, things are just getting started in the whole recruiting process for the junior.

“Honestly, I don’t really have a timetable set for when I would like to commit. I want to be able to look at everything, make sure all the coaches are able to see me and then go where the best fit is for me.”

Clary is set to play on Nike’s EYBL with Boo Williams this Summer.