“Since day one of my recruitment, it always felt like a family and that always stood out to me,” Lewis said about his college decision. “Coach (Bruce) Weber and the staff always promoted that I was the missing piece in their incoming 2020 class and if I was to make the move to the school, we’d be the new fab five and that’s sounded great to me and my family.”

Sitting with the best class that has put together since overtaking the Kansas State program, Bruce Weber added a fifth member to his 2020 class. Seryee Lewis, a three-star power forward based out of Chicago, gave his verbal commitment to the Big 12 program.

A 6-foot-8 power forward that can slide down to the center position thanks to his versatility, Lewis is a high-energy big man that can be leaned upon for his defensive abilities. He is quick off of his feet, can guard near and away from the basket and possesses quality length and athleticism that he uses appropriately on both sides of the floor.

Lewis saw his recruitment improve in recent weeks. Georgetown made a late push, while a mix of Ivy League schools, Murray State, New Mexico, and St. Louis were just a few of the others involved. However, the idea of teaming up with someone he has a strong relationship with and the Wildcats’ connection with his home city won out.

“Another big piece of me committing was having my good friend Dajuan Gordon on the team and just telling me about the program and how I need to go there and with how Coach Weber is such a good person and coach,” Lewis said. “With both of us growing up playing basketball in Chicago and being friends, it made me and my family very comfortable to commit.”

Kansas State sits with the 14th ranked 2020 class nationally and with the fourth best in the Big 12 Conference. In the fall, the Wildcats will enroll four Rivals150 prospects alongside Lewis featuring Nigel Pack, Luke Kasubke, Selton Miguel and Davion Bradford.