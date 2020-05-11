Bill Self and Kansas got good recruiting news from a highly regarded player in the class of 2021 on Monday.



6-foot-10 power forward Zach Clemence of Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian gave a commitment to Self and his staff during a Monday morning call Clemence confirmed to Rivals.com.

"It sounded like a great situation and it is going to be a great situation," Clemence told Rivals.com. "It was best for me to do it.

"The whole staff, I have a better relationship with the staff and Bill Self himself. It felt like a place I could hoop at."

