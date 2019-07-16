Things looked to be heating up between Kansas and Rivals150 point guard Dajuan Harris when they offered him last week.

It went beyond that on Tuesday night when the native of Columbia (Mo.) committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

"Reasons why I’m committing to the University of Kansas are playing for a Hall of Fame Coach and the best coach in the country," Harris told Rivals.com of Self. "Coach (Jerrance) Howard is the best recruiter in the country and made me feel wanted and let me know he got my back.

"I want to win a National Championship, best tradition in the country, best facilities in the country."