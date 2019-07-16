Kansas lands Rivals150 point guard Dajuan Harris
Things looked to be heating up between Kansas and Rivals150 point guard Dajuan Harris when they offered him last week.
It went beyond that on Tuesday night when the native of Columbia (Mo.) committed to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.
"Reasons why I’m committing to the University of Kansas are playing for a Hall of Fame Coach and the best coach in the country," Harris told Rivals.com of Self. "Coach (Jerrance) Howard is the best recruiter in the country and made me feel wanted and let me know he got my back.
"I want to win a National Championship, best tradition in the country, best facilities in the country."
Harris -- who initially signed with Missouri State as a member of the class of 2019 --is a surefire bet to move to four-star status in the class of 2020 but could still enroll as a 2019 prospect pending the completion of summer academics.
One of the best on the ball defenders and passers in the country, Harris is a speed burner who gets into the lane and makes plays off the dribble. He had an incredible run at the recent Peach Jam where he helped to lead his summer team MoKan Elite to a championship. He's looking to do the same at Kansas.
"What I’m going to bring to the floor is defense," said Harris. "Like take charges, and dive on the floor for loose balls, and on the offensive side I’m going to make everyone around me better and set my teammates up for great shots, basically be a playmaker."
Harris is Kansas' first commitment from the class of 2020.