Kansas lands four-star wing Christian Braun
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
Since the summer ended, Kansas has been speeding up the recruiting process with in state four-star Christian Braun and it came to a conclusion on Monday.
After a Sunday night in home visit with Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts, the 6-foot-6 wing from Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Northwest has committed to Kansas.
“We had the in home visit with Coach Self and Coach Roberts yesterday and talking to them it seemed like the best fit for me and my family," Braun told Rivals.com. "Everything worked out and it’s the best place for me. I’ve always wanted to go there so I'm happy to get it done."
An athletic wing who can defend multiple positions, Braun is also an excellent shooter who is really starting to come into his own as a shooter and playmaker. He's looking forward to playing a variety of roles in Lawrence.
“We've talked to Coach Self a lot about what I could add," said Braun. "Versatility is the thing that always comes. Playing different position and guarding different positions, they think I can do a lot and I'm looking forward to doing that."
A member of the MoKan Elite summer program who competed in Nike's EYBL, Braun is the Jayhawks lone commitment from the class of 2019.