Since the summer ended, Kansas has been speeding up the recruiting process with in state four-star Christian Braun and it came to a conclusion on Monday.

After a Sunday night in home visit with Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts, the 6-foot-6 wing from Overland Park (Kans.) Blue Valley Northwest has committed to Kansas.

“We had the in home visit with Coach Self and Coach Roberts yesterday and talking to them it seemed like the best fit for me and my family," Braun told Rivals.com. "Everything worked out and it’s the best place for me. I’ve always wanted to go there so I'm happy to get it done."

