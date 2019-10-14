“Me talking with my family and me feeling like Kansas is the best fit for me is why I committed," Grant-Foster told Rivals.com. "I feel like I can go there and make an instant impact and they can help me get to the next level. Playing for a hall of fame coach like Coach ( Bill ) Self , he can help teach me the right things to make the next step."

The 6-foot-6 wing told Rivals.com that he and his family both felt coming home to Kansas to play college ball was the best fit for him after a weekend visit in Lawrence.

Kansas City (Kans.) native Tyon Grant-Foster of Ottumwa (Iowa) Indian Hills decided that he has seen enough and called it for the Jayhawks.

Bill Self and Kansas have kicked off their 2020 recruiting class by landing one of the nation's premier Junior College players.

Grant-Foster also cited the job assistant coach Jerrance Howard did in building a relationship.

“That relationship is great and it is definitely important," said Grant-Foster. "Me and coach Howard have clicked since day one. I feel like he’s my guy and we can talk about anything. My family loves him and once they met coach Self too they loved him. My little brothers love him too and we feel like he will be a guy I can trust."

A classic late bloomer, Grant-Foster started to build his profile during the latter half of his freshman season at Indian Hills.

With very good size and length plus high end athleticism, Grant-Foster has everything you would like to see in a wing from a physical standpoint. His game matches. He can handle the ball, he's quick to the rim and he's got a very workable jump shot that is going to end up making him a threat to the three-point line.

"I want to bring a little bit of scoring and a little bit of defense and a little bit of everything to help the team win," said Grant-Foster. “I feel like I need to work on my jump shot. I can shoot the three and I want to shoot 38-40% this year. Also I want to make the right decisions with the ball and not force it."

High major programs are taking longer and earlier looks at juco prospects than they have in the last few years and in Grant-Foster, Kansas has landed a player in the conversation for the top player from those ranks. With his commitment out of the way he's looking to focus on finishing his juco career with a title.

“It’s a relief. I can focus on myself and my teammates and getting us better and all of us on the same page so we can try and win a championship.”