"Coach Self has probably the best basketball mind of anybody you could put in a top five or a top 10," said McBride. "I believe that coach Self is amazing and I love him, he's a great guy."

Kansas emerged as the favorite after July and after hosting the six-foot tall floor general from Little Rock (Ark.) Arkansas Baptist over the weekend, Bill Self and the Jayhawks have secured a commitment from McBride.

Ever since a strong July propelled his recruitment to the next level, four-star point guard Isaac McBride ' s decision has looked to be headed in on direction.





Playing with the Arkansas Hawks, McBride had a monster summer playing on the Adidas Circuit and in other live events. It was during that time that Self and the Kansas staff spotted him and made him a priority.

A high scoring point guard with toughness and a dangerous jump shot with deep range, McBride is a bit of a fireplug who loves to get into the lane where he bounces off defenders and scores. It would be unfair to predict that he has a career similar to that of former Kansas star Frank Mason. However, it is understandable that Self and his staff see some similarities in style of play and think he could be another player that they feel could outplay where people currently have him projected.

"Coach Self said there are definitely some similarities in our game," said McBride of the Mason comparison.

The second four-star prospect in the Jayhawks recruiting class, McBride joins small forward Christian Braun as an early commitment.