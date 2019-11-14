Kansas adds fourth to 2020 class
Bill Self and Kansas added a fourth piece to their 2020 recruiting class when three-star point guard Latrell Jossell made his commitment official.
A six footer at Keller (Texas) Central, Jossell has signed his letter of intent and said there was too much he liked about Kansas to say no to their late Fall scholarship offer.
"The way coach (Bill) Self develops guards is amazing," Jossell told Rivals.com. "They also were very straight up and to the point and I respect them for that. Also, the atmosphere in the Fieldhouse is unmatched, you can literally feel the energy in there."
An athletic backcourt player who can really defend, Jossell is also a dangerous three-point shooter. However, up until his commitment he's pretty much flown under the radar and Kansas was his first major offer.
"I play really hard. Once the game starts the only thing on my mind is winning," said Jossell. "I’m a great shooter, one of my best assets. I love to get in the gaps and find open teammates as well. I’ve learned throughout my four years on varsity to be a leader."
Jossell joins a class that already includes five-star guard Bryce Thompson, Rivals150 big man Gethro Muscadin and arguably the top junior college player in the country, Tyon Grant-Foster. The group now ranks No. 7 nationally in the 2020 team rankings.