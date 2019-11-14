Bill Self and Kansas added a fourth piece to their 2020 recruiting class when three-star point guard Latrell Jossell made his commitment official.

A six footer at Keller (Texas) Central, Jossell has signed his letter of intent and said there was too much he liked about Kansas to say no to their late Fall scholarship offer.

"The way coach (Bill) Self develops guards is amazing," Jossell told Rivals.com. "They also were very straight up and to the point and I respect them for that. Also, the atmosphere in the Fieldhouse is unmatched, you can literally feel the energy in there."