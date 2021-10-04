Kanaan Carlyle previews Auburn visit, talks what may be next
NORCROSS, GA. -- Kanaan Carlyle does not lack for options. The five-star guard holds a long list of offers that span conferences and time zones. As he geared up for an official visit to Auburn, the Georgia-based standout talked to rivals.com about the major players in his recruitment.
IN HIS WORDS
ON UPCOMING VISITS
"I’m taking my official visit to Auburn on Oct. 9."
ON OTHER VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE
"Definitely Georgia. Definitely Florida, Gonzaga and Kansas. Those for sure."
ON AUBURN
"I love the program and I love the way they play. I also like the coaching staff. They’re all really supportive of me and all the players."
ON WHICH AUBURN COACH HE IS CLOSEST WITH
"Probably Coach [Ira] Bowman."
ON BOWMAN
"He’s a really cool dude. He’s always checking in on me and making sure I’m good. He sends me the stuff he sends to the team so I can see it and see how he interacts. He already treats me like I’m one of them."
ON IN THE TEAMS IN THE MIX WITH AUBURN
"Stanford is talking to me a lot. Georgia is pushing hard. Kansas is on me and pushing hard, too."
ON KANSAS
"They’re a great historical program. I like the history and the culture. That’s a blue blood and it’s really cool. That’s a good thing."
RIVALS' REACTION: Auburn is sitting pretty with Carlyle, but the Tigers are no lock. Kansas, Georgia and others are in play. A recent offer from Baylor could also impact the five-star’s recruitment. Carlyle’s upcoming Auburn visit is the fist of a handful of trips that will shape his decision.