Kanaan Carlyle previews Auburn visit, talks what may be next

NORCROSS, GA. -- Kanaan Carlyle does not lack for options. The five-star guard holds a long list of offers that span conferences and time zones. As he geared up for an official visit to Auburn, the Georgia-based standout talked to rivals.com about the major players in his recruitment.

*****

IN HIS WORDS

ON UPCOMING VISITS

"I’m taking my official visit to Auburn on Oct. 9."

*****

ON OTHER VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

"Definitely Georgia. Definitely Florida, Gonzaga and Kansas. Those for sure."

*****

ON AUBURN

"I love the program and I love the way they play. I also like the coaching staff. They’re all really supportive of me and all the players."

*****

ON WHICH AUBURN COACH HE IS CLOSEST WITH

"Probably Coach [Ira] Bowman."

*****

ON BOWMAN

"He’s a really cool dude. He’s always checking in on me and making sure I’m good. He sends me the stuff he sends to the team so I can see it and see how he interacts. He already treats me like I’m one of them."

*****

ON IN THE TEAMS IN THE MIX WITH AUBURN

"Stanford is talking to me a lot. Georgia is pushing hard. Kansas is on me and pushing hard, too."

*****

ON KANSAS

"They’re a great historical program. I like the history and the culture. That’s a blue blood and it’s really cool. That’s a good thing."

*****