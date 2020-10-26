Basketball Recruiting - Kaleb Washington commits to Dayton

Anthony Grant and his staff at Dayton have used the momentum of a historic season combined with potentially a top five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft to make waves on the recruiting trail. Just days after landing the highest ranked prospect in the history of the program on Rivals.com in four-star power forward DaRon Holmes, the Flyers are on the board again tonight with the addition four-star small forward Kaleb Washington.

Like Holmes, Washington gives Dayton another 6-foot-8 forward that offers a lot of versatility with his game. The Georgia native had a really productive summer with Game Elite where he showed off an improved overall offensive game. He’s at his best getting into the mid-range for pull-up jumpers where his length and athleticism make it tough to contest his shot, but he’s a capable finisher at the rim and has the range to extend defenses.

Speaking of defense, that’s where Washington could make his biggest impact at the next level. His long arms and quick feet make him a really tough player to score on out on the perimeter. As he gets stronger, he could offer the versatility on the defensive end as well to defend forwards or even post players. Adding strength will be the biggest key to his development.

Washington settled on Dayton as his choice after also considering Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Miami, Missouri, San Diego State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The No. 90 overall prospect joins Holmes three-star Malachi Smith to make up a really strong three-man class for the Flyers.