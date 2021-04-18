Basketball Recruiting - Kaleb Banks planning to trim his list this summer

“I am a versatile player on defense, I can guard the one through four out there, and I will be able to guard the five as I work on my strength and get bigger. I feel I can bang with the big guys and just handle the little guys,” Brooks said.

Kaleb Banks is ranked No. 120 in the 2022 Rivals150 which makes the 6-foot-8 small forward the No. 33 player, at his position, in his class.

Georgia: “The head coach, Tom Crean, is the one recruiting me at Georgia. They are telling me how they think I can come in and be the next guy they have to go to the NBA.”

Mississippi State: “They like constantly tell me how they like big wings over there. They think I fit in with what they do, and I feel like I could fit in that spot for them if I were to go there.”

South Florida: “I know they are in Florida, that is interesting. They are telling me I can come right in and get a lot of playing time with them. They tell me I fit their team and could be a big factor in their program if I went there.”

Xavier: “I haven’t been able to watch a lot of Xavier, but they are telling me that I can come in a be a big factor there and I fit their team and what they do. I am going to look more into them when it comes time for me to narrow my list.”

Clemson: “Assistant coach Antonio Dean is recruiting me for them. We have had a bunch of zoom calls where he is telling me all about the program and the benefits of going there. What really sticks out is Clemson is not far from my house, so that is good.”