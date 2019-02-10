K.D. Johnson

K.D. Johnson has been a hot name in Georgia in recruiting circles since last summer when he broke out while playing with Game Elite Black 16U. Ranked as a four-star point guard in the 2020 class, Johnson is also one of the better scorers in the country in his class. As post-season gets underway in Georgia, Johnson is currently averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and also an impressive 4.5 steals per game. Right now, the No. 109 prospect in the 2020 Rivals150 says he’s mostly in contact with Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Seton Hall right now. Mississippi State has also offered. Johnson has been on campus for games at Auburn, Georgia and Georgia Tech this season.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Johnson talked about his interest in the four schools recruiting him. Auburn: “They have a great school. They have a nice point guard in Jared Harper and a nice shooter to go along with him in Bryce Brown. I really think they are a great program too.” Georgia: “It was a great visit. Coach [Tom] Crean, he’s awesome. I love his energy. Me and him talk a lot and I talk to the assistants a lot too, Chad Dollar and Amir Abdur-Rahim. We all have a great relationship. I’ve met Tyree Crump and Teshaun Hightower a few times and I know Amanze Ngumezi from playing against him.” Georgia Tech: “They just offered me recently. I had been waiting on it. Me and coach [Josh] Pastner had been keeping in touch since last summer when we had team camp there. I’m pretty interested in them.” Seton Hall: “I have watched them play a couple times. Me and the assistant coach keep in touch. I like the way they play. Since Myles Powell is a senior, he really wants to put the ball in my hands because they think he’s a great scorer and that I’m a great scorer too. They give you a lot of freedom and I like that too.”

RIVALS' REACTION