K.D. Johnson

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Alabama: “I really like how they play. I’ve watched Collin Sexton play a lot.” Auburn: “They are on me pretty hard. They are good. I really like their team and they had a great year last year. I like their style of play and how they let Jared Harper play there.” Florida: “I haven’t really looked into them too much, but I know they’ve been good for a while now.” Georgia: “They told me I had an offer after the football game. They talked to me about how they plan to build the team there and how they want to start a tradition of winning. I watched them practice a little bit and I like the way they coach. I’m pretty interested in them.” Seton Hall: “They have a great guard, Myles Powell. I really like his game and how they let him play.”

RIVALS' REACTION