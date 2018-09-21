K.D. Johnson's recruitment heats up after a sizzling summer
K.D. Johnson took full advantage of the most recent travel season to put himself on the radar of college coaches all over the Southeast. The four-star scoring guard started to emerge as a high-major prospect during his sophomore year at Southwest Dekalb (Ga.), but it was his time with Game Elite Black 16U team this summer that helped him secure his first high-major offers.
Seton Hall jumped into the mix right before the July recruiting periods after watching him go for 39 points in the Battle For Georgia on a live stream. Auburn offered him a few days later on the first day of the first live period in July. Most recently, he took an unofficial visit to Georgia and left with a scholarship offer.
Alabama, Clemson and Florida are also in mix for Johnson. He plans to be at Alabama this weekend when the Crimson Tide take on Texas A&M in football.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “I really like how they play. I’ve watched Collin Sexton play a lot.”
Auburn: “They are on me pretty hard. They are good. I really like their team and they had a great year last year. I like their style of play and how they let Jared Harper play there.”
Florida: “I haven’t really looked into them too much, but I know they’ve been good for a while now.”
Georgia: “They told me I had an offer after the football game. They talked to me about how they plan to build the team there and how they want to start a tradition of winning. I watched them practice a little bit and I like the way they coach. I’m pretty interested in them.”
Seton Hall: “They have a great guard, Myles Powell. I really like his game and how they let him play.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s still very early in the process for Johnson, as he’s still just a couple months removed from receiving his first high-major offer. Look for him to take more visits throughout the football season and into basketball season, and expect him to add to his offer list throughout his junior season. Auburn and Georgia are probably the two schools in the best position for him right now, but there is a long way to go.