Appearing in just nine games last season due to a foot injury, Justin Kier is hoping to complete his college career on a strong note. The George Mason senior entered his name into the Transfer Portal on Wednesday and has already become a heavily drawn heavy interest from a number of high-major programs.

A 6-foot-4 scoring guard from the Harrisonburg, Virginia area, Kier has kept his options open regarding where he will spend his graduate-transfer season in which he could potentially return to the Atlantic 10 program. However, Arkansas, Butler, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Loyola Chicago, Ohio State, Tulane, Wake Forest and Washington State are among those that have already expressed interest in him within the past 24 hours.

“I believe i can do everything: lead, score, defend, make my teammates better and win while doing it,” Kier told Rivals.com. “I just want a place that wants me to come in and have an immediate impact and not just be a role player. I want to go to the next level and dominate in every aspect of the game.”

Kier has not settled on a timeline for when he will commit but will likely narrow his school list before deciding. Due to the coronavirus, a commitment will be made without having the opportunity to take any of the official visits that are usually allotted.

The George Mason standout has started 94 of the 108 games that he has appeared in throughout his college career. He continually improved within practically every major statistical category during his stay in Fairfax. In his final full year of play during the 2018-2019 season, Kier averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. For his career, he is a 34-percent 3-point shooter.