Justin Edwards adding high-major offers

Justin Edwards is tracking as one of the country’s top prospects in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-7 wing played an undefeated season this past year at Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter.

“I am skilled, and I can create for my teammates. People call me KD, around my way, I look at his game and I try to play like Kevin Durant,” Edwards said, “We played this year; we actually went undefeated this season and won our championship. I worked hard on getting stronger and really trying to attack the basket more. This summer I will keep working on my right hand,” Edwards said.

Edwards has a host of schools who have already come on board with offers.

“I have offers from Virginia Tech, DePaul, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Miami, Temple and Drexel offers right now. I grew up a fan of Kentucky though, that would be my dream school. I don’t have any visits planned yet and I have not had any Zoom calls with any coaches,” Edwards said.

While still early in his process, Edwards has an idea of what he will be looking for in a program.

“I am going to be looking closely for a program where I can fit in. I am also going to be looking at how many small forwards are on the roster, but also what that school has done with small forwards in the past, development wise."



