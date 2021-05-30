Justice Williams is looking for the right fit as he maps out visits

Justice Williams, the No. 34-ranked prospect in the Rivals150, is mapping out his visit plans for the summer.

“As of right now I only have one visit played, and that is to Purdue on June 22-24. I am trying to see the schools I haven’t been able to go to yet and that my parents want to see, you know, UConn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, schools like that. I am going to wait through the July live period and try to save some visits for after, keep my options open.”