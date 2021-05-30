Justice Williams is looking for the right fit as he maps out visits
Justice Williams, the No. 34-ranked prospect in the Rivals150, is mapping out his visit plans for the summer.
“As of right now I only have one visit played, and that is to Purdue on June 22-24. I am trying to see the schools I haven’t been able to go to yet and that my parents want to see, you know, UConn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, schools like that. I am going to wait through the July live period and try to save some visits for after, keep my options open.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Purdue: “They love my game. They see me as a point guard as of right now, but they also know I can score the ball and they like me off the ball as well. They like my game and how I fit in with what they are trying to do.”
WHAT'S NEXT
“I will be looking for a school that I can tell wants me and really recruits me hard and genuine. I will also be looking at the fit with a system that has pick and roll and freedom. Not too much freedom, but a pick and roll, NBA-type system.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Smooth would be a word to describe the 6-foot-3 Justice Williams on the floor. Nothing with him is loud, everything seems effortless. Williams has the ability to handle, shoot and pass the ball and he has solid floor vision. He is more adept at scoring the basketball, but is growing into an initiator role, where his ability to score the ball makes him even more dangerous.