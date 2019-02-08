Junior shooting guard Kobe Knox stepping out of NBA brother's shadow
TAMPA -- The younger brother of New York Knick and former five-star prospect Kevin Knox, three-star junior shooting guard Kobe Knox is quickly making a name for himself.
A junior at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, a growth spurt since the summer has pushed Knox to a shade under 6-foot-4. Though he's still pretty skinny, he's a big-time athlete in transition who has a tremendous first step.
“I think I’m playing pretty well and we are getting wins, so that is the most important thing," Knox said. "I’m getting my teammates involved, starting to shoot the ball better and attacking the basket. Blowing past people is my strength.”
College programs have started to take notice of Knox's budding talent.
"North Florida was the first offer and then Georgia Southern," said Knox. "Then Oklahoma State they send me a lot of stuff. Coaches are just starting to notice me.”
Of course, Knox doesn't hesitate to lean on his older brother, who is playing his rookie season for the New York Knicks after starring for Kentucky during his one season in college.
“He gives me a lot of advice," said Knox. "We talk about making moves to the get to the basket, how to get a shot off. Also, because of him everybody is looking at me and expecting me to be good, so we talk about just blocking out everything out and focusing.
“I don’t really feel any pressure because of him. I just try and go out and play my game and have fun.”
This spring and summer, Knox will play in Nike's EYBL with Each 1 Teach 1 and he's hoping to show that he can play at the highest level.
“This AAU season in the EYBL I’m just looking to elevate my game and get scholarship offers," said Knox. "I want to play at the highest level.”