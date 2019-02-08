TAMPA -- The younger brother of New York Knick and former five-star prospect Kevin Knox, three-star junior shooting guard Kobe Knox is quickly making a name for himself.

A junior at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic, a growth spurt since the summer has pushed Knox to a shade under 6-foot-4. Though he's still pretty skinny, he's a big-time athlete in transition who has a tremendous first step.

“I think I’m playing pretty well and we are getting wins, so that is the most important thing," Knox said. "I’m getting my teammates involved, starting to shoot the ball better and attacking the basket. Blowing past people is my strength.”

College programs have started to take notice of Knox's budding talent.

"North Florida was the first offer and then Georgia Southern," said Knox. "Then Oklahoma State they send me a lot of stuff. Coaches are just starting to notice me.”