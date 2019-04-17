FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Jaylin Williams proved over the weekend at MADE Hoops The Warmup that he'll become a nationally known big man prospect this spring.

A junior big man at Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside, Williams is a very strong candidate to move into 2020's national rankings. He has good size, a strong base, good skill and he plays hard. He'll run with Woodz Elite in Nike's EYBL this spring and summer and has some basic goals.



"I'm just trying to get more known nationally and I'm just trying to win the Peach Jam," Williams told Rivals.com. "That's really the biggest goal, winning as a team and making sure that everybody gets better. The individual stuff will happen if we do that."

Williams feels like his versatility on offense will stand out.



"I can spread the floor as a big man," said Williams. "I can do more than just stay inside even though I can post up, block shots and get rebounds. My whole life I've been working on stepping out and hitting that mid range shot and now I've worked on expanding it to the three point line."