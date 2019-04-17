Junior big man Jaylin Williams primed for a breakout
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Jaylin Williams proved over the weekend at MADE Hoops The Warmup that he'll become a nationally known big man prospect this spring.
A junior big man at Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside, Williams is a very strong candidate to move into 2020's national rankings. He has good size, a strong base, good skill and he plays hard. He'll run with Woodz Elite in Nike's EYBL this spring and summer and has some basic goals.
"I'm just trying to get more known nationally and I'm just trying to win the Peach Jam," Williams told Rivals.com. "That's really the biggest goal, winning as a team and making sure that everybody gets better. The individual stuff will happen if we do that."
Williams feels like his versatility on offense will stand out.
"I can spread the floor as a big man," said Williams. "I can do more than just stay inside even though I can post up, block shots and get rebounds. My whole life I've been working on stepping out and hitting that mid range shot and now I've worked on expanding it to the three point line."
Williams enters the spring with offers from Arkansas, Lamar, Oklahoma State, TCU and Tulsa to go along with interest from Auburn, Iowa State and Texas Tech among others.
As of the weekend, he had yet to speak with new Arkansas coach Eric Musselman but has been on campus and is familiar with the Hogs, regardless of who the coach is.
"Me and (former teammate) Isaiah Joe are cool," said Williams. "The new coaching staff doesn't really change things. It's a family environment and everything is new with the facilities."
Williams has also been to Stillwater and was impressed by what Mike Boynton and the Cowboys have going on.
"I liked the coaches and how they were joking around, it was more of a family," said Williams. "I saw the players were all together bonding as a team. They were playing games, sitting around together, joking around."
At this point, Williams hasn't put any thought into favorites or making a set list. It's about getting out there, getting some exposure and seeing what happens next.
"I'm still seeing who wants to get in," said Williams. "I'm looking for a place that will use me more than just inside and can help expand my game for the next level."