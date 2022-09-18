Class of 2024 guard Juke Harris is not only set to make his debut in the upcoming Rivals150, but is also expected to make one of the most significant jump in the rankings at that. The 6-foot-6 guard had a fantastic spring and summer and continues to build upon his body of work heading into the winter.

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Houston, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, those are the main ones.”

Houston: “They just make me feel like I’m the main guy that they’re after in 2024. They always make sure to text and call me to make sure I’m alright, see how I’m doing in school, and just have normal conversations. It doesn’t always have to be basketball talk with them.”

Tennessee: “Coach Rod (Clark) and coach (Eric) Gainey always call and check up on me. FaceTime, calls, all of that. They let me know that I’m the main guy that they want at Tennessee in 2024. It doesn’t always have to be basketball with them, either, we talk about school, grades, and workouts, too.”

Virginia: “They just came to watch me work out on Thursday, so I feel like I’m important to them. I think there’s only three players in 2024 with a Virginia offer, so I feel like me receiving an offer, that they believe in me and believe in what I can do. I feel like I’m important to them.”

Virginia Tech: “They also came out to watch me on Thursday. I feel like we’re starting to make a good bond. Coach (Christian) Webster calls me and makes sure I’m alright, always checking up on me.”

Wake Forest: “I recently took an unofficial visit up there a few weeks ago. The head coach, coach (Steve) Forbes makes sure that he always checks up on me and let’s me know that I’m one of the main guys that they want. He also came to the workout on Thursday.”

Visits: “I’ll officially be visiting Houston on Oct. 8, and officially be visiting Tennessee on Oct. 14.”