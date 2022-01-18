Judah Mintz' upcoming Xavier visit feels important

SPRINGFIELD, Mass – A one-time Pitt commit, Judah Mintz has been back on the market since he backed off his pledge to the Panthers in early November. A handful of teams have been kicking the tires on the four-star point guard since that time, and Mintz is starting to form opinions on his new potential suitors. He recently sat down with Rivals to discuss programs in the mix and outline his visit plans.





ON HIS RECRUITMENT

“I’m just taking my time with it this time around and making sure I make the right decision for me.”

ON HIS DECISION TIMETABLE

“I’ll probably announce a commitment around Geico Nationals (late March).”

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“Xavier, Florida, Wake Forest and NC State.”

ON XAVIER

“They want me to come in and run the point. They told me to come in and be around the guys they already have, and they’re ready to make a run in the tournament next year. When that happens, they want me to be the head of the snake.”

ON FLORIDA

At Florida, they just want me to play my game and be a scoring guard like I already do. They think I can play in the SEC because I play fast and get up and down.

ON HIS UPCOMING VISIT TO XAVIER

It’s kind of hard taking visits right now because of our season. I have one to Xavier Jan 25-27, but even that was hard. I’m actually missing a game for it. It’s that hard to fit them in right now.

ON IF HE’LL TAKE OTHER VISITS AFTER XAVIER

I mean, anything is possible, but I plan to take all my visits. That’s the plan right now anyway,

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A SCHOOL

“I want to be in a position where I can be around guys that want to win as much as I do, I want to be able to play my game and make an impact as a freshman.”



