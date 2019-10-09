FORT WORTH, Texas -- Tyon Grant-Foster wasn't sure about the junior college route. Now the four-star wing from Kansas City (Kans.) has seen his recruitment blow up since he landed at Ottumwa (Iowa) Indian Hills. The 6-foot-6 sophomore said it was all about embracing coach Hank Plona's plan and coming to an understanding of how much junior college ball could benefit him.

"I thought of it as a new beginning," Grant-Foster told Rivals.com. "At first when I got here i was like ok, I'm at a juco and I used to think kind of bad about it. Then when I saw what the previous people had done before I got there and my teammates like Tomas Woldetensae, who is at Virginia right now, I was like if I work hard I can get where they are or even better. "I'm glad I had them in front of me, especially Tomas he was a real good mentor for me so he's a big reason that I'm where I am now. Also I've worked hard." In the discussion for top junior college player in the country, Grant-Foster has now landed offers from programs like Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, St. John's, Texas and others. He's got size, athleticism and versatility.

"What separates me is my versatility," said Grant-Foster. "I can play multiple positions. Say our big man is in foul trouble i can go down and play the four. If our point guard is in foul trouble I can play the point. I can guard and play multiple positions. I feel I can pass the ball really well too."



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Grant-Foster will take an official visit to Kansas this week and will likely return to Iowa State (where he has been unofficially) for an official visit soon after. He discussed those programs and who he has built strong relationships with.

Iowa State: "The (unofficial) was really fun, real fun. I like all of the players. I love coach (Daniyal) Robinson and coach (Steve) Prohmm they are like my guys. I really bonded with some of their players and it was real fun. I got to go to a football game. It was real nice. I'll probably take an official in the next few weeks. Kansas: "I'm going to take a visit to Kansas. I had a meeting with coach (Bill) Self and my parents when I went home last weekend and it was just great. Everything went really well. He is recruiting me to come be a starter if I work and said that if I work there's no reason I won't be able to play 25 or 30 minutes a game." On strong relationships: "A few coaches have really tried to build good relationships like coach (Greg) Heiar at LSU me and him are close, I love him. Coach (Jerrance) Howard at KU and I are close, I love coach D Rob at Iowa State, Coach KT (Turner), those relationships are real big with me."



WHAT'S NEXT?