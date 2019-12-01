ATLANTA – The belief was that JT Thor would sign during the early signing period earlier this month with Oklahoma State sitting in the best spot to receive his commitment. The Cowboys remain a heavy suitor, but a handful of others have continued to pursue the top-60 forward. “I am trying to make my process go slow and I feel like it is one of the hardest decisions of my life so I am trying to take it slow right now,” Thor said about his ongoing recruitment. “It is really slow right now. I am talking to a couple of schools.” Those few schools that he is speaking of consists of Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “They feel like they could play me at the point-forward, get rebounds, push the break, and play my game and I feel like that could be a good possibility, too.” Kentucky: “We talked to them last week. They were just saying to keep hooping throughout the season and they are going to check me out and stuff. I think we are going to get a visit there but I don’t know when yet.” Oklahoma State: “They are just saying that Cade (Cunningham) is a really good point guard and that we could elevate each other’s games, that is what Coach (Mike) Boynton has been telling me and been trying to sell me. His brother (Cannen Cunningham) just came to my house last week, too. I think we could be a good connection there.”

