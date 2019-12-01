JT Thor updates recruitment, visit ahead
ATLANTA – The belief was that JT Thor would sign during the early signing period earlier this month with Oklahoma State sitting in the best spot to receive his commitment. The Cowboys remain a heavy suitor, but a handful of others have continued to pursue the top-60 forward.
“I am trying to make my process go slow and I feel like it is one of the hardest decisions of my life so I am trying to take it slow right now,” Thor said about his ongoing recruitment. “It is really slow right now. I am talking to a couple of schools.”
Those few schools that he is speaking of consists of Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia: “They feel like they could play me at the point-forward, get rebounds, push the break, and play my game and I feel like that could be a good possibility, too.”
Kentucky: “We talked to them last week. They were just saying to keep hooping throughout the season and they are going to check me out and stuff. I think we are going to get a visit there but I don’t know when yet.”
Oklahoma State: “They are just saying that Cade (Cunningham) is a really good point guard and that we could elevate each other’s games, that is what Coach (Mike) Boynton has been telling me and been trying to sell me. His brother (Cannen Cunningham) just came to my house last week, too. I think we could be a good connection there.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Thor has taken a lone official visit to Oklahoma State and is likely to visit Kentucky within the coming weeks. However, talk has also centered around overseas overtures compared to attending college next fall. “It is an option but I don’t think that I am going that way,” he said. “It is a possibility.”
A 6-foot-9, skilled, athletic and versatile forward, Thor is valued for his ability to play all over the floor and also for what he could become down the road. “I am pretty versatile,” he said in assessing his game. “I can shoot it really good, I can go to the rack, and I feel like I am a big mismatch throughout the whole court, but I can also play defense.”
Thor may not sign until the late period in April, but a commitment is expected before then. Oklahoma State remains in the driver’s seat but Kentucky has done a great job of silently picking up ground on the four-star prospect. More than just a two-horse race, though, it would still make for a relative surprise if he were to not choose the Wildcats or Cowboys.