Atlanta, GA - Five-star Josiah James was a hot name coming out of last summer's AAU season with schools like Duke, Kansas and Virginia entering the mix. In the end, James chose Tennessee becoming the first five-star Rick Barnes has landed in Knoxville.

"If recruits would give it a chance and take a visit there, I think they'd fall in love with the place right off the bat. I'm definitely going to be recruiting hard for the University of Tennessee and I would love to see more high rated players join the program," James said.

Rivals.com caught up with the five-star guard ahead of the McDonald's All American game and discussed his expectations for next year, where he'll fit in the offense, big time SEC matchups and starting the trend for top recruits choosing the Vols.