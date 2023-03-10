The Josh Pastner era at Georgia Tech has come to an end following the conclusion of the team’s 15-18 season. Pastner brought Tech its first ACC title since 1993 a few years back, but results as of late have been less than stellar. Paster landed just four prospects rated higher than three stars during his time in Atlanta, and Rivals explores how each panned out for the former Yellow Jackets coach below.

Class: 2018 Rank: No. 45 How it turned out: Devoe picked Tech over fellow finalists Wake Forest, Ohio State and Florida. As a junior he helped Tech to its fist ACC title since 1993 and was named the MVP of the ACC tournament. The hot-shooting Devoe was an All-ACC selection as a senior after a season that saw him average nearly 18 PPG. He currently plays for the Ontario Clippers of the NBA G-League.

*****

Class: 2021 Rank: 74 How it turned out: The second-highest ranked recruit of the Pastner era, Coleman chose Georgia Tech over finalists Texas Tech and Ole Miss. He became a key piece for the Yellow Jackets this season after starting five games as a freshman a year ago. As a sophomore this year, the Florida native started 29 games and averaged nearly 10 points per contest. His best performance of the season came in February against Virginia Tech and saw him pour in 21 points on 60 percent shooting. Coleman’s college future remains bright regardless of where he decides to play next season.

*****

Class: 2021 Rank: 96 How it turned out: Kelly just wrapped up his second season at Georgia Tech and saw his role increase this year after playing just 14 minutes per game as a freshman a year ago. Kelly started 42 games as a sophomore and averaged 14.2 points per contest. If he elects to hit the transfer portal, he will be one of the more in-demand prospects of the cycle. If not, he's proven himself capable of being one of the focal points of next year’s Yellow Jackets squad.

*****