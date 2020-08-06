Basketball Recruiting - Josh O'Garro commits to Oklahoma, reclassifies into 2020

“It is a great program. They make great players and that’s what I want to be and I feel that Coach (Lon) Kruger and the staff are all invested in me as a person on and off the court,” he told Rivals.com. “They believe in me and my abilities and I won’t let their belief go to waste.”

Sitting with an empty scholarship entering the upcoming season, Oklahoma made good use of its resources on Thursday evening. Three-star wing Josh O’Garro , originally a member of the 2021 class, committed to the Sooners and will reclassify into the 2020 class.

One of the better small forward prospects available in the 2021 class, the plan is for O’Garro to enroll in Norman in the coming weeks but redshirt this upcoming season. He chose the Sooners over a bevy of better mid and high-majors in which Arizona State, Stanford and USC were among the group of west coast schools involved.

A 6-foot-4 wing that brings good size and length to the perimeter, O’Garro is a talented, high-upside prospect that should only get better as he matures. The Cayman Islands native, who grew up in southern California, brings great defensive versatility to the floor and an egoless approach that allows for him to produce regardless of how many shots that he takes. He is a perimeter threat but he is best n attacking the rim thanks to his stride and toughness.

O’Garro will join Trey Phipps as the lone two Sooner freshmen in the fall. Keeping his eligibility intact, O’Garro won’t see his college clock begin until next fall alongside three-star guard Bijan Cortes, who committed to the Sooners over a year ago.