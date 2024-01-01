FT. MYERS, Fla. – The No. 22 prospect in the 2026 class, Jordan Smith Jr’s talent is no secret. Word has been out on the sophomore guard for some time now and his offer list reflects that.

Syracuse, Kansas State, Providence, Georgetown have already made things official, and a number of other heavy hitters are monitoring the four-star prospect closely.

Rivals recently spoke with Smith following his Paul VI High School team’s game at the City of Palms Classic to see where things stand in his process and discuss his early unofficial visits.

*****

ON HIS EARLY OFFERS:

“So far, I have Syracuse, Maryland, Providence, Kansas State, Georgetown, Mount Saint Mary’s, Villanova and George Mason.”

ON UNOFFICIAL VISITS HE’S TAKEN:

“I’ve been to Villanova and Georgetown. I’m supposed to go to Syracuse too.”

ON VILLANOVA:

“It was nice. I watched midnight madness. It felt like home a little bit. There was a lot of energy in that building. I like the culture, how they play and I like the coaches.”

ON GEORGETOWN:

“I like Ed Cooley a lot. I like him because of how he treats me, treats his players like family and the way that he coaches.”

ON SYRACUSE:

“With Syracuse, it’s, like, Team Takeover [AAU] family with [Donnie Freeman] there. We both played on Takeover. I was supposed to already visit but I haven’t. I’m going to.”

ON OFFERS HE HOPES TO ACQUIRE:

“I grew up watching Houston and, of course, Duke. I like Houston because of their play style. They play how I play. They play fast and play hard. I like that.”