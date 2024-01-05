LA PORTE, Ind. – The temperature outside of the La Porte Civic Auditorium dropped below freezing on Thursday night, but some of the country’s best hoops prospects brought all the heat inside the gym to kick off the La Porte Invitational. From dynamic guards to slippery swingmen, here are the names that rung out on day one.

Advertisement

As he’s done all year, Edgecombe showed no signs of carrying the weight of being the country’s top uncommitted prospect. The 6-foot-4 scoring guard continues to thrive as the country’s best two-way guard, hounding opposing guards 94 feet all night, while using his special blend of speed, athleticism, quickness and three-level scoring ability to dominate. Baylor, Kentucky and Duke remain in contention, but Edgecombe was adamant that he doesn’t know at this point. Edgecombe finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the 82-65 win.

*****

The EYBL Scholastic’s leading scorer was clicking on all cylinders Thursday night, showing the full range of his offensive repertoire, draining contested threes, knifing into the land and making plays for his teammates. Mingo is showing an enhanced motor this season, which has him playing at a consistently dominant level so far this season. Mingo finished with 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the win.

*****

The 6-foot-5 scoring guard came out firing in the second half, using his size, quickness and athleticism to keep the Lakers within striking distance until midway through the fourth quarter. Easter’s ability to finish over the top of defenders with short pull ups and floaters was near impossible to stop late. Easter finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in the loss.

*****

Duval used his shiftiness and feel to get to his spots with ease against a talented contingent of guards like Kaden Magwood and Christian Anderson. Duval posted 28 points, four rebounds and five assists in a loss to Oak Hill.



*****

Magwood was masterful at coming off screens and creating his own shot on the perimeter. He’s got a different gear and an alpha mentality on the court that serves him well as a scorer. He’s adept at using his speed to get to the next level or create space to launch his efficient stroke. Magwood finished with 20 points, three rebounds and three assists in the win for Oak Hill.

*****

Acuff put on a show in the first half in front of Kentucky head coach John Calipari, scoring an efficient 17 points while being guarded by five-star wing Isiah Harwell. Acuff used his bulldog brand of basketball to get to his spots and his quickness to create the space to get his perimeter shots off. Acuff finished with 22 points, six rebounds and five assists in the loss to Wasatch Academy.

*****