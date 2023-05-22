HAMPTON, Va. – If we didn’t learn anything else at the Southern Jam Fest over the last few days it was to buy the dip when it comes to players who can make a legitimate case for the cliché “underrated” label. From fringe five-star prospects eyeing ascension to the infamous transfer portal impacting players’ moves going forward, here are some of the notes we came away with in Virginia over the last few days. More Southern Jam Fest: Austin Swartz | Mykel Jenkins | Rakease Passmore

BELIEVE THE HYPE ABOUT ELI ELLIS

I’m the biggest skeptic when it comes to hoopers with a lot of social media hype due to their rather large followings. That doesn’t mean they’re not legit, it’s just that it takes me longer to co-sign. Ellis fits that bill with north of 210,000 followers on Instagram, multiple viral highlight clips and respected basketball minds such as Kevin Ollie lauding him in videos. Still, it was his 35-point explosion against Ace Bailey, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the Rivals150, last week that really turned the dial. Ellis took a steep drop to No. 75 in the latest rankings, but he seems to have found consistency over the last month, which should serve him well going forward. Ellis currently holds offers from Texas A&M, Charleston, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, UMass, Radford, Southern Miss, VCU, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Utah State, among others.

*****

PROSPECTS TAKE THE TRANSFER PORTAL SERIOUSLY

This time last year when the transfer portal was the shiny new toy in college basketball recruiting, high school stars weren’t moved by the possibility of disgruntled college players taking their roster spot. That’s not the case this year. When asked if they factor in the transfer portal when it comes to determining the timing of their decision the vast majority of players at the Southern Jam Fest were quick to answer in the affirmative. “You have to think about the portal,” Garner Road (N.C.) shooting guard Rakease Passmore said. “There’s a lot of talent out there and the thing they have on us is experience.” Players also pointed out that the biggest difference this year is how open college coaches are in letting them know that they’ve got options and waiting until the 11th hour could spell doom in a lot of cases for the foreseeable future. Expect fewer players to be uncommitted for the NCAA’s late signing period going forward.

*****

UNDERCLASSMEN TO REMEMBER

We’re probably a year or so away from consistently hearing about the 2026 and 2027 classes, but three young guns made their presence felt at the Southern Jam Fest this weekend. First, 2027 guard Jarrard Desire put up numbers and displayed elite playmaking ability for himself and his teammates. Quick, shifty and capable from the perimeter, a combo that always keeps the opposition off balance. Also, 2026 guard Drew Harris (Global Squad) was a head turner with his ability to slice into the lane at-will and use his length for easy finishes. He’s also got the tools to be a lockdown defender on the wing and plays with an intense motor. Lastly, remember the name Munir Greig (NJ Scholars); big, fast and athletic point guard with a high IQ and consistent three-level scoring ability. Expect to hear these names more over the next 12 months.

*****

V.J. EDGECOMBE CONTINUES TO ASCEND

Edgecombe certainly brought his brand of high energy hoops to the Southern Jam Fest this weekend, using his special blend of speed, quickness, length and three-level scoring ability to lead Austin Rivers SE Elite (Fla.). Edgecombe debuted in the 2024 Rivals150 at No. 49 overall last month after a stellar year in by far the toughest high school league in the country, the NIBC. Edgecombe was named Player of the Year in the league, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.5 assists a game for Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran. When asked who he talks to regularly, Edgecombe said Indiana, Florida, Pitt, LSU, Mississippi State, Ohio State and Michigan, among others. “I don’t think I’m taking any visits right now,” Edgecombe said. “I might, but I just have to see. I’m just enjoying talking to the coaches and getting to know them; just building the relationships at this point.”

*****

MIKEL BROWN, JR. TALKS LATEST OFFERS