Basketball Recruiting - Jordan Butler is doing his homework

Jordan Butler is tracking as one of the top sophomore prospects in the southeast, leading his Christ Church high school to a state championship alongside his brother, 2021 Rivals150 No. 59 John Butler, who is signed to Florida State.

“We are very grateful that we were actually able to play and I will always remember this state championship with my brother.” Butler continued, “Right now, my brother and I have not been talking about playing together in college. If John is still there when I am a senior, then we will start to think about it then.”

The 6-foot-9 sophomore has a unique skill set with his size and has picked up some early offers from Power-5 programs as well.

“I am a stretch big; I am skilled at my size. They tell me I play some like Joel Embiid.” Butler said, “Right now, I have Georgia Tech and Wake Forest offers.”