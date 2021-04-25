Basketball Recruiting - Jordan Butler is doing his homework

Jordan Butler is doing his homework
Jordan Butler is tracking as one of the top sophomore prospects in the southeast, leading his Christ Church high school to a state championship alongside his brother, 2021 Rivals150 No. 59 John Butler, who is signed to Florida State.
“We are very grateful that we were actually able to play and I will always remember this state championship with my brother.” Butler continued, “Right now, my brother and I have not been talking about playing together in college. If John is still there when I am a senior, then we will start to think about it then.”
The 6-foot-9 sophomore has a unique skill set with his size and has picked up some early offers from Power-5 programs as well.
“I am a stretch big; I am skilled at my size. They tell me I play some like Joel Embiid.” Butler said, “Right now, I have Georgia Tech and Wake Forest offers.”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia Tech: “I think it is a great school academically and I see they work their bigs really well, Moses Wright was the ACC Player of the Year this year."
Wake Forest: “It’s an ACC school, so that interests me. They play a lot of defense there too, so I will need to continue working on that, but I like them."
“Florida State and Stanford have been in contact with my family, but neither school has offered yet.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
Playing with AOT 16s on the EYBL this summer, Butler says he has an idea of what he and his family will be looking for in a program when that time comes.
“I will be looking for a college who focuses on their bigs and not just their guards. A school who likes to develop pros, seeing what bigs do after college will be a big part of where I choose.”