Cassius Stanley Courtesy of Jordan Brand

LAS VEGAS – The Jordan Brand Classic is set to showcase many of 2019's top-ranked players this weekend. Friday, the players hit the floor of the T-Mobile arena for a high-level practice session and scrimmage. Big-timers such as Cole Anthony, Cassius Stanley and others offered the latest on their recruitments, while many others stood out.

MORE BOSSI: Ranking the coaching hires

CASSIUS STANLEY ALL SET FOR MONDAY DECISION

Wing Cassius Stanley, ranked No. 33 in 2019, is all systems go for a Monday afternoon commitment. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon said that he will reveal his decision via video at a school assembly. Last weekend, Stanley was in Durham to visit Duke after it made a late entrance into his recruitment. He gave the visit high marks and most of the basketball world sees the Blue Devils as the team to beat. Stanley also had nice things to say about each of his other finalists – Kansas, Oregon and UCLA.



COLE ANTHONY MOVES DECISION TO TUESDAY

The top-ranked available player in the class of 2019, No. 4 Cole Anthony, was originally planning to announce his decision on Monday as well. However, he said during the media session that he could be moving things back a day. Sure enough, Anthony later confirmed that he will be announcing on ESPN on Tuesday morning. Though his decision is being delayed by a day and Anthony said that nothing is set in stone about his decision, North Carolina remains the major favorite here. Georgetown, Notre Dame and Oregon are his other finalists and if he picks one of them it will go down as one of the best jobs of not giving away true intentions that a kid has ever done.



TRENDON WATFORD AND JADEN MCDANIELS UNSURE OF TIMELINE

The two other undecided players taking part in the Jordan Brand Classic are five-star combo forwards Jaden McDaniels and Trendon Watford. As it stands, neither has a date. McDaniels is down to Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA and Washington and said that he has no idea when he will make a decision. McDaniels also added that, for the most part, he has been leaving the duties of talking to coaches up to his parents and that when he does make his decision he'll be leaning on them heavily for support. As for Watford, he had initially planned to announce Saturday among Alabama, Indiana, LSU and Memphis. Duke had entered the picture but with the Devils landing Matthew Hurt, it effectively shuts the door on that recruitment. Though Watford doesn't yet have a date set, he indicated that he should have his decision ready sometime in the next week or two. It does appear, though, that Will Wade getting cleared by LSU could ultimately have an impact on his decision.



FRIDAY PRACTICE AND SCRIMMAGE NOTES

Samuell Williamson Courtesy of Jordan Brand