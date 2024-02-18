Jordan Awards: Bob McKillop Invitational
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. – After two days of high-level play at the Bob McKillop Invitational, realizations abound. While a lot of the performances reinforced who different players were, there were many epiphanies that came about in New York.
As agonizing as the process was to hand out hardware, we managed to zero in on the prospects that turned in award-worthy showings.
MVP: Derik Queen
The 6-foot-10, 245-pound big plays with a confidence that says he can’t be stopped and then his play makes that aura the reality. Queen’s ability to carve out position in the paint and create space and angles for easy scores is next level. He averaged 15 points, 15 rebounds and four assists through two games this weekend. As for his recruitment, Queen said he thinks “it’s getting to that time” to make a decision. His final four consists of Houston, Kansas, Indiana and Maryland.
PUREST SCORER: Liam McNeeley
The game comes so effortlessly to McNeleey because he’s a master at playing at his own pace. Try as they might, defenders are never able to rush the Indiana signee on the offensive end; he’s constantly surveying the lay of the land looking for weaknesses to exploit and he’s automatic from three. McNeeley’s best game was a 21-point performance, which included him hitting four of his eight attempts from three. The buzz around McNeeley continues to grow surrounding his productivity and size translating into a one-year stint in college. Either way, Mike Woodson will have a much-needed threat from deep as well as a slasher with NBA size who’s accustomed to winning.
TOP PLAYMAKER: Cooper Flagg and Robert Wright
That’s right the No. 1 prospect in the Rivals150 was also one of the best distributors in attendance. The only other player that could snag the award was his teammate and Baylor signee Rob Wright, so they share the appointment. In game one, both players managed a 9-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in a massive win over a talented Long Island Lutheran squad. Wright’s ability to see the floor and hand out crisp passes on the dime is next level; Flagg, a Duke signee, is equally adept at finding the open man with Tom Brady-like precision on baseball passes to ignite the break.
TOP TWO-WAY: Dwayne Aristode
Aristode has shot to the top of the wish lists of multiple high-majors because of his ability to dominate on the offensive end using his versatility, size and length and then come down on the other end and smother opposing perimeter players. Aristode’s ability to simplify the game and get to his spots is what makes him elite and his relentless mentality makes him consistent. Aristode averaged 15 points and six rebounds for the weekend.
STOP SLEEPING: Terry "TJ" Copeland
The 6-foot-9 forward has the stature of a bruiser, a style that suits him, but this weekend he showed the full range of his offensive capabilities, knocking down perimeter jump shots, defending and passing out of the double teams. The best part was that Copeland brought energy on both ends of the floor and at his size and with his agility that move tends to translate into extensive production all over the court. Copeland isn’t currently ranked in the Rivals150 but will be one to watch out for in the coming months.