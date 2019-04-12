The No,. 3 player in the 2021 class, Jonathan Kuminga is starting to see offers roll in from Xavier, Memphis, Saint John's, UConn, West Virginia and most recently, Kentucky. Kuminga is taking his recruitment in stride and has set high goals for himself for his AAU season on Nike's EYBL circuit. With Kentucky already offering, Kuminga is hoping to hear from both Duke and North Carolina at some point during the spring and summer.

Rivals.com caught up with Kuminga after his high school season and the talented five-star broke down the latest on his recent Kentucky offer and other schools that are getting involved early. Kuminga is a special talent with his length, power and an outside shot. Expect a handful of other schools to get involved in the future.