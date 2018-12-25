Johnny Davis Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Rarely do a pair of brothers have the chance to play together in college. For Rivals150 junior Johnny Davis and his twin brother, Jordan Davis, an opportunity could be within reach. Johnny Davis discussed his college recruitment and intentions of playing with Jordan at the next level. “We have been playing together since basically we could walk. We just know where we are going to be all the time,” Johnny said. “It would be great (to play together). We have the chemistry and we are just great together. I feel like we could fit in anywhere wherever, just us two, we can play with each other and others around us. I would just love to play with him.” Green Bay, Wright State and UNLV have offered the duo, though Northern Iowa and Wisconsin have jumped in by offering Johnny, he told Rivals.com. Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Virginia have shown varying degrees of interest, too. MORE: Bossi Awards from Tarkanian Classic

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Virginia: “I haven’t been in contact with him (Tony Bennett) a lot yet but it has been more with coach (Brad) Soderberg. Whenever I watch them, I think of defense. They are such a fundamental team. They just know how to win.” Wisconsin: “I am very familiar with the coaches and the offense. Being at home would be so great about it. I think that coach (Greg) Gard is an amazing guy and a good coach. I don’t know what they are ranked right now but they have just had a really good start to the season and just watching them, it is just great.”

RIVALS REACTION