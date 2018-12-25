Johnny Davis mulls major offers, plus playing with twin brother
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Rarely do a pair of brothers have the chance to play together in college. For Rivals150 junior Johnny Davis and his twin brother, Jordan Davis, an opportunity could be within reach. Johnny Davis discussed his college recruitment and intentions of playing with Jordan at the next level.
“We have been playing together since basically we could walk. We just know where we are going to be all the time,” Johnny said. “It would be great (to play together). We have the chemistry and we are just great together. I feel like we could fit in anywhere wherever, just us two, we can play with each other and others around us. I would just love to play with him.”
Green Bay, Wright State and UNLV have offered the duo, though Northern Iowa and Wisconsin have jumped in by offering Johnny, he told Rivals.com. Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Virginia have shown varying degrees of interest, too.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Virginia: “I haven’t been in contact with him (Tony Bennett) a lot yet but it has been more with coach (Brad) Soderberg. Whenever I watch them, I think of defense. They are such a fundamental team. They just know how to win.”
Wisconsin: “I am very familiar with the coaches and the offense. Being at home would be so great about it. I think that coach (Greg) Gard is an amazing guy and a good coach. I don’t know what they are ranked right now but they have just had a really good start to the season and just watching them, it is just great.”
RIVALS REACTION
Johnny Davis is more of a scorer, which he did at a high rate during his time at last week’s City of Palms Classic. He scored 33 points in his team’s win while Jordan did much of the playmaking and took on the task of guarding the opposing team’s best scorer.
They have already visited the campuses at Green Bay, Minnesota, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin within the past year, though no others are planned.
Whether the brothers decide to play together in college remains up for debate, but what doesn’t is that they continue to fly under the radar. All of that should change as they near their senior summers. Each brings plenty of toughness, positional size and versatility that should only enhance their recruitments as capable high-major prospects from the 2020 class.